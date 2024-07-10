Posted in: Awards/Nominations, Movies | Tagged: fangoria, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024, Talk To Me

Fangoria Announces 2024 Chainsaw Awards Nominees

Fangoria have announced the nominees for this year's Chainsaw Awards with voting now open until July 20th. Get your votes in!

Fangoria has announced the nominees for this year's Chainsaw Awards, their annual look at the best horror had to offer the year before. Partnering once again with Shudder, which will air the awards in October, the window for awards has been expanded to encompass all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Some would argue that there wasn't much to write home about this year, but there have been a couple of gems. Below is the full list of nominees. Fans can log in and vote from now until July 20th.

Fangoria 2024 Chainsaw Award Nominees

Best Wide Release Movie

Abigail

Evil Dead Rise

The First Omen

Godzilla Minus One

Infinity Pool

Late Night With the Devil

M3GAN

Satanic Hispanics

Talk To Me

When Evil Lurks

Best Limited Release Movie

Cobweb

Enys Men

I Saw the TV Glow

The Outwaters

Suitable Flesh

Best Streaming Premiere Movie

No One Will Save You

Sick

Totally Killer

V/H/S/85

Where the Devil Roams

Best First Feature

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Birth/Rebirth

It Lives Inside

Skinamarink

Stopmotion

Best International Movie

The Coffee Table

Exhuma

Infested

Huesera: The Bone Woman

When Evil Lurks

Best Lead Performance Fangoria Chainsaw Award

Tobin Bell – Saw X

David Dastmalchian, Late Night with the Devil

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Nell Tiger Free, The First Omen

Kathryn Newton, Lisa Frankenstein

Lupita Nyong'o, A Quiet Place: Day One

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Sullivan, Evil Dead Rise

Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate

Sophie Wilde, Talk to Me

Best Supporting Performance

Dave Bautista, Knock at the Cabin

Joe Bird, Talk To Me

Nicolas Cage, Renfield

Mia Goth, Infinity Pool

Kathryn Newton, Abigail

Bridgette Lundy Paine, I Saw the TV Glow

Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening

Dan Stevens, Abigail

Alyssa Sutherland, Evil Dead Rise

Alisha Weir, Abigail

Best Director

Brandon Cronenberg, Infinity Pool

Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise

Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk To Me

Demián Rugna, When Evil Lurks

Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen

Best Screenplay

Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night With the Devil

Akela Cooper; story by Akela Cooper and James Wan, M3GAN

Brandon Cronenberg, Infinity Pool

Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, Talk To Me

Arkasha Stevenson, Tim Smith and Keith Thomas; story by Ben Jacoby, The First Omen

Best Cinematography

Pierce Derks, In A Violent Nature

Karim Hussain, Infinity Pool

Aaron Morton, The First Omen

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Eric K. Yue, I Saw the TV Glow

Best Makeup FX

Marcos Berta, When Evil Lurks

Bec Buratto, Paul Katte and Nick Nicolaou, Talk To Me

Liz Byrne, Paul Byrne & Matthew Smith, Abigail

Steven Kostanski, In A Violent Nature

Tristan Lucas, Evil Dead Rise

Best Creature FX Fangoria Chainsaw Award

Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Five Nights at Freddy's

Adam Johansen and Damian Martin, Odd Studio, Evil Dead Rise

Göran Lundström, The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Adrien Morot, Morot FX Studios, M3GAN

Thierry Onillon and Léo Ewald, Infested

Best Costume Design

Francesca Brunori, Immaculate

Paco Delgado, The First Omen

Steph Hooke, Late Night With the Devil

Meagan McLaughlin, Lisa Frankenstein

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Best Score

Alex G, I Saw the TV Glow

Tim Hecker, Infinity Pool

Mark Korven, The First Omen

Stephen McKeon, Evil Dead Rise

Naoki Satô, Godzilla Minus One

Best Documentary Feature

Dario Argento Panico

The Legacy of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Satan Wants You

Sharksploitation

We Kill For Love

Best Series

Chucky

The Fall of the House of Usher

Interview with a Vampire

The Last of Us

Yellowjackets

Best Video Game

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space Remake

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Best Non-Fiction Series or Miniseries

Amityville: An Origin Story

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Season 5

The Enfield Poltergeist

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Svengoolie

As always, the Best Kill Fangoria Chainsaw Award is a write-in. Make sure to vote before July 20th!

