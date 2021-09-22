Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Sets Easter Release Date

The third Fantastic Beasts film has set a new release date, and the full title for the film has been revealed. The final title for the film is The Secrets of Dumbledore, and it will release on April 15th, 2022, against Paramount's The Lost City of D, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Wonder if that movie moves now. This is a move-up, something we are not used to seeing in these days of release date shuffles. This Fantastic Beasts film stars Jude Law as Dumbledore, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, and Mads Mikkelsen as the central villain, Gellert Grindelwald, previously played by Johnny Depp. Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam, and Katherine Waterston also star. David Yates returns to direct.

The Third Of Five Planned Fantastic Beasts Films

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based upon a screenplay by Rowling. It is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis, and Rowling. This film series has had its fair share of controversy surrounding it, from the firing of Depp as Grindelwald to Rowling's controversial statements on Twitter about a variety of things. That has not stopped the first two films from raking in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office so far.

While these films will never be as beloved as the Harry Potter films, Fantastic Beasts has visual treats for all that make up for a rather boring story so far. What are the Secrets of Dumbledore to be revealed? Who knows, but they have to be more exciting than what has come in the last two. We will all find out together when Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releasing in theaters Easter weekend in 2022. Hopefully, by then, we can get back into theaters safely.