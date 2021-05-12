Fantastic Four Not In Emily Blunt's Future, Not Ruled Out However

Fantastic Four fans have been fan-casting what a Marvel Studios version of Marvel's First Family would look like for years and years before we even knew that we would get one. The most popular picks to play couple Sue and Reed Richards would be real-life couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who have worked together now a few other times on screen, next in this month's A Quiet Place Part 2. They are doing press for that film right now, and Blunt was asked about playing half the Marvel Universe power couple in Fantastic Four, and it sounds like it is not happening, folks. She had this to say about it on the Howard Stern Show.

Fantastic Four Would Have Been Perfect With Her As Sue. Oh Well.

First, when asked if being in a Marvel film like fantastic Four would be "beneath her," Blunt shut it down by telling Stern "not to say that." She then had this to say: "It's not that it's beneath me. I loved Iron Man, and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.," she explained of turning down the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, which then ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson. "It would have been amazing, but I don't know if superheroes are for me. They're not up my alley. I think it's been exhausted. We are inundated. It's not that it's only the movies; it's all the TV shows as well. And it's not to say that I would never want to play one. It would just have to be something so cool … and then I would be interested. In general, I don't race to see superhero movies. They leave me feeling a little bit cold. I can't explain it. I can't get in there."

Fantastic Four is the only Marvel Studios film I am really excited about right now. All the sequels will be good, and I will enjoy them, but none of them are as special to me as the FF. Blunt and Krasinski could be amazing in the roles, but it doesn't sound like at least Blunt is all that interested. Who knows, I just can't wait until we meet Sue and Reed.

A Quiet Place Part 2 opens on May 28th.