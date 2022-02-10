Father Stu Trailer Debuts, Mark Wahlberg Drama Out For Easter

Father Stu is a new drama film based on a true story starring Mark Wahlberg, Teresa Ruiz, Jackie Weaver, and Mel Gibson about a former amateur boxer who survives a motorcycle accident and, in the process, finds a new relationship with religion and becomes a Catholic priest. The film is directed by Rosalind Ross, who also wrote the film's screenplay. It releases around Easter, too, if you can believe it. The trailer is down below.

Father Stu Synopsis

"Based on a true story, Father Stu is an unflinchingly honest, funny, and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way."

"Father Stu's journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me," said Wahlberg. "Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works."

Father Stu is out on Good Friday, April 15th.