Ferrari: Michael Mann's Passion Project Casts Driver, Cruz, Woodley

Ferrari is a new film by Michael Mann, telling the story of Enzo Ferrari, the racing mogul. One more step to becoming his next project today, as he cast Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley in the biopic, and STX has picked up the domestic rights to the film as well. They were already handling the international distribution. Deadline had the casting news, as this is a dream project for Michael Mann, who aims to start filming in Italy in May. Driver replaces Hugh Jackman, who left the role.

Ferrari Should Be On Top Of Most Anticipated Lists

The movie, which Mann has been working on for two decades, is set during the summer of 1957. Ex-racecar driver Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgment of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia. Ferrari will be directed by Mann from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job) and Mann based on Brock Yates' book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine. "Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled," Mann said.

Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, commented: "Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine. It is an extraordinary and emotional story that Michael has been developing for years, and the entire team at STX is looking forward to the start of production with this dream cast and filmmaker. Adam Driver is one of the most talented and fascinating actors working today, and we could not be more thrilled to pair him with Penélope, whose legendary career builds with every role she takes."