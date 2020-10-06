First-Look Trailer For Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' Movie, The Show

Here's a first-look trailer for the movie The Show, written by and co-starring Alan Moore, directed by Mitch Jenkins and starring Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Ellie Bamber, Darrell D'Silva, Richard Dillane, Christopher Fairbank, and Sheila Atim. It will premiere next week in the Official Selection for the 53rd Sitges Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantàstic de Catalunya and was also one of the Official selection for the cancelled 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

Written by Alan Moore. A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that this new territory is as at least as strange and dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women…and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. The trailer contains an edit of the track Bloodrush by Andrew Broder featuring Denzel Curry.

The Show is a followup on their five short films, collected as Show Pieces, and tells the story of Nighthampton, a hellish underside to reality populated by the dead, and creatures who could be gods, demons, or light entertainment music hall comedians. The festival describes it as "inhabited by vampires and masked avengers; and a black hole that lies just beneath the surface of this seemingly peaceful city. From the restless mind of Alan Moore comes this film that upends what we know as reality."

It's been eight years since I sat in St James Working Men's Club and saw the first screenings of Keeping Faith and Jimmy's End, Bleeding Cool has been covering these projects since we first got wind in 2010, when Alan Moore announced the project as a story that " concerns a Northampton writer and occultist who is trying to take over the dreamtime of everyone in the Boroughs, before extending his influence over the country and then the world." from its first storyboard image and Alan's original versions, to the spinoffs that were planned, such as Electricomics, computer games, energy drinks, radio shows and a social network, seeing the first films at St James End itself, crowdfunding the finale, set visits to His Heavy Heart, seeing the finished film, looking at the film festival circuit all over the place, talking to the cast, reporting from the filming the feature film, schedules that were abandoned, and the planned premiere at SXSW that had to be called off. And now… planning on (somehow) streaming from a Catalonian film festival in twelve days.