Alan Moore's Movie 'The Show' Premieres in Spain Next Week, Then Online

I have just been given the official word that, no, I am not allowed to fly to Barcelona next week. Even though Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins are premiering their long-awaited movie The Show at Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia.

I'd be fine with providing the Spanish Ministry of Health with mandatory contact information and any history of exposure to COVID-19 48 hours prior to travel, taking a temperature check and undergoing a visual health assessment. But having to isolate for two weeks when I returned and also spend a few hours breathing in everyone else's air trapped in an airborne hermetically sealed and air-conditioned tin can, when I am a fat man approaching my fifties, wasn't going to fly. So as a result, neither am I.

The Show is directed by Mitch Jenkins, written by and guest-starring Alan Moore with cinematography by Simon Tindall, edited by Colin Goudie and also starring Tom Burke and Siobhan Hewlett. It is a followup on their five short films, collected as Show Pieces, and tells the story of Nighthampton, a hellish underside to reality populated by the dead, and creatures who could be gods, demons, or light entertainment music hall comedians. The festival describes it as "inhabited by vampires and masked avengers; and a black hole that lies just beneath the surface of this seemingly peaceful city. From the restless mind of Alan Moore comes this film that upends what we know as reality."

The Show has been a long time coming, and its planned premiere earlier this year was called off with lockdown. And with cinemas closing the world over, this may be a tricky time to launch such a movie. But it also appears that the festival will be screening the movie online on the 18th of October. Under what conditions or circumstances I don't yet know.

The Show premieres at the festival at 1.45pm on the 12th of October, with a subsequent screening at 10.45pm in the evening, and an online screening on the 18th of October.

It's been eight years since I sat in St James Working Men's Club and saw the first screenings of Keeping Faith and Jimmy's End, Bleeding Cool has been covering these projects since we first got wind in 2010, when Alan Moore announced the project as a story that " concerns a Northampton writer and occultist who is trying to take over the dreamtime of everyone in the Boroughs, before extending his influence over the country and then the world." from its first storyboard image and Alan's original versions, to the spinoffs that were planned, such as Electricomics, computer games, energy drinks, radio shows and a social network, seeing the first films at St James End itself, crowdfunding the finale, set visits to His Heavy Heart, seeing the finished film, looking at the film festival circuit all over the place, talking to the cast, reporting from the filming the feature film, schedules that were abandoned, and the planned premiere at SXSW that had to be called off.

And now… planning on (somehow) watching the films streaming from a Catalonian film festival in twelve days. I may have to mock up one of the planned energy drinks just for my own purposes.