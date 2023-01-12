First Trailer For The YA Classic Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Lionsgate has released the first trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume's classic YA novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

The other day we got the first images for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. and speculated that the trailer wasn't going to be far behind. It turns out that was the truth. Today, Lionsgate released the first trailer for the big-screen adaptation of the Judy Blume classic novel. The time of life that the book explores and infamously one of the most dramatic and life-changing for teenagers, and the reason the book has prevailed throughout pop culture as long as it has is the honesty with which it approaches its subject matters.

It's been a long time since I've read the book, but this trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. It is taking me right back to being that age and begging the universe for a sense of normalcy. There isn't anything more universal than that.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming-of-age age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions. In Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films' Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 – Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La'auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy. It will be released on April 28, 2023.