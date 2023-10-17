Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, film, five nights at freddy's, horror, Universal Pictures

Five Nights at Freddy's Director is Grateful for Creator's Feedback

Five Nights at Freddy's director says franchise creator Scott Cawthon was extremely supportive of the upcoming film adaptation.

A cinematic adaptation of a popular property can often require many moving parts because creatives typically aim to please the studio, producers, screenwriters, directors, and, of course, the original creator of said property. So when you get to witness a film that seemingly checks all boxes, there's reason to celebrate. Fortunately, when it comes to the upcoming adaptation of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, it officially appears to be one of those rare instances where it's nothing but love.

The Five Nights at Freddy's Movie is Scott Cawthon Approved

Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi tells Collider, "I was really, really happy to be having the feedback in real-time if there was anything that we needed to adjust. But he said a very nice thing to me a couple of weeks into production; he was like, 'I'm really sitting back and enjoying the movie and watching the story unfold on screen,' which was amazing because, of course, he didn't know what to expect necessarily walking into it, and it was my time working with him, so I didn't either in terms of actually shooting and being in communication. I think it was a fantastic process, but just a huge asset to have him in our corner because I don't think we could have done an accurate adaptation of this game without him."

The official film synopsis: "The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

Five Nights at Freddy's will be released in theaters and on Peacock starting October 27, 2023. Will you be watching?

