Free Guy Director Shawn Levy Talks a Possible Sequel

Free Guy is one of the last holdovers of the Fox buyout, with the last three big remaining movies being The Kings Man, West Side Story, and Death on the Nile. It's also one of the rare movies to come out recently that isn't based on anything and is an original IP. However, studios always want sequels, and the buzz right now for Free Guy is very positive. There is a chance that could be one of those low-key hits of the summer and maybe even more so when its confirmed 45-day release window is over. During the virtual junket for the movie, Director Shawn Levy was asked if he had any ideas for a sequel. It turns out that he does, which is unintentionally funny considering the motives of villain Antwan, played by Taika Waititi.

"Yeah, I guess the short answer is yes," Levy replied. "I've made things that launched franchises and I've made things, I've made enough things to know that you just don't know the outcome. So yeah, we have bandied about and flirted with some ideas. But my favorite thing in Free Guy is that we have Taika's character in an original new movie who literally mocks the possibility and value of releasing something new. Like, it's so rare that a studio lets you make a big budget, new movie. And so, to have the Antwan character played by Taika literally talk about the value of sequels and have this, like, cynical attitude towards the new… I will say that for anyone that's seen the movie … if we make Free Guy Two, it will be titled Albuquerque Boiled Turkey."

That last comment makes sense in the context of the movie, which is something that you should check out this weekend if you feel comfortable going to a theater. It has a lot of heart and some really, genuinely funny moments, and it does seem like the cast and crew had a good time putting this one together. We should give them a chance to turn into the soul-sucking, sequels only thing that they make fun of.

Summary: In Twentieth-Century Studio's epic adventure-comedy "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn, stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. It will be released on August 13th.