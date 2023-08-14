Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, gal gadot, snow white

Gal Gadot Says Snow White Film is "Different" Than Anything She's Done

Snow White star Gal Gadot recently shared that her upcoming role as the Evil Queen is unlike anything she's done in the past.

In 2024, we'll get another live-action adaptation of a Disney classic, with Snow White joining others like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and several others. And even though, as of now, the ongoing list of adapted films has ranged from positive to negative reception, its polarizing potential clearly hasn't stopped Disney from embracing as many pre-existing IPs as possible.

Thankfully, one of the film's big stars is teasing that the upcoming adaptation is actually unlike anything she's done before.

Snow White's Live-Action Evil Queen on Her Experience While Filming

While discussing her career in a video with GQ, Snow White star Gal Gadot shared her excitement about the upcoming role with her fans, explaining, "It was the first time I had to audition for a part in a while. They needed to make sure I could sing because it was a musical. So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and then we filmed the song, and I got the part." Gadot then elaborates that it's something truly special to her on a personal level, adding, "It was very exciting, and it was so much to shoot because it was so different than anything I've ever done. It's so delicious, delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical. I can't wait for you to watch this movie."

When it was announced the star Rachel Zegler would star as the titular Disney character, director Marc Webb told Deadline, "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Snow White stars Zeggler and Gadot, along with Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan (an original character created for the film), and Colin Michael Carmichael in an undisclosed role. Snow White is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States starting on March 22, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!