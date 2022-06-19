Gatlopp is a Dark, Weird, Hilarious Jumanji

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Jim Mahoney, writer and lead of Gatlopp.  XYZ Films will release the supernatural comedy on demand and Digital on June 23, 2022. The film stars Jim Mahoney (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampman ("The Umbrella Academy"), Jon Bass (Baywatch), Sarunas J. Jackson ("Insecure"), and Shelley Hennig ("Teen Wolf").

Gatlopp poster and Castle Talk logo used with permission
Say the producers:

In GATLOPP, a group of old friends reunites for a nostalgic evening of fun and games after a decade apart. After one too many, they decide to play a drinking game, but it's quickly revealed that this game comes with supernatural stakes. Mischief leads to mayhem, and the group realizes that if they can't come together to win the game by sunrise, they will be forced to play for eternity – in hell.

The director talks about the challenges of writing horror-comedy, finding the truth in humor scenes, and vice-versa. "Gatlopp," like the word "Jumanji" (a film to which Mahoney admits it owes a great deal), means almost nothing to the American audience. But as the characters learn, gatlopp is a Swedish word for "gauntlet." In the film, the characters must run a gauntlet of personal– and personalized– challenges. A lot of the humor comes from how the game itself has a personality, the paper cards calling the characters by their names and parceling out instant justice.

GATLOPP was written by Jim Mahoney (Klaus) and directed by Alberto Belli ("The House of Flowers").

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 7: Love Gone Wrong. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.

