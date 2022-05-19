Halftime: Trailer, Poster, and Image from the New Jennifer Lopez Doc

We can all say a lot about what streaming has done to movies and how we consume media. Netflix, in particular, is not exactly doing well right now and recently laid off 150 more people. None of that is good, and it shouldn't be ignored that this company is looking like it could be in trouble. However, movies and everything are made very much in advance. So there are so many movies, TV shows, series, and documentaries sitting on the shelf, just waiting to be released on streaming. And streaming has really opened up the door to documentaries for people that didn't normally watch that kind of movie or TV show. Propping up documentaries and giving them a secure home on VOD and streaming platforms like Netflix is a benefit that cannot be denied. Another one of those documentaries that are coming out on Netflix is on Jennifer Lopez and talking about when Hustlers just came out [go watch that movie, it rules] and that amazing halftime show that happened before the world ended. Netflix has released the first trailer, poster, and image from Halftime.

Summary: HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain, revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

We as a society are currently having a conversation about how the media vilified and continues to vilify women. It looks like Halftime will dig into how people failed someone like Lopez in the early parts of her career in the same way we mocked so many other successful women before her. We are examining the jokes we made at Brittney Spears's expense when it came to light just how bad everything was for her. Maybe it's time we examine all the jokes we have made at the expense of these women who have done nothing more than exist and be successful. Halftime will stream to Netflix on June 14th.

