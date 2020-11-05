Jamie Lee Curtis Hints at the Theme in Halloween Ends

We have Halloween Kills coming in 2021, with Halloween Ends following in 2022, but the future beyond the two confirmed sequels is unknown. Despite that nerve-wracking uncertainty, we finally slight insight on what could be a heavy influence in the endgame… but that basically just added to the paranoia.

The 2018 version of Halloween (and a sequel to the original film) grossed over $250 million worldwide and inspiring a modern revival of slashers, with the quick confirmation that the film would be a part of a new trilogy with Halloween Ends appearing to be the (unconfirmed) final chapter of one of Hollywood's oldest horror properties.

In a recent interview, producer Ryan Freimann spoke up about what could come after Halloween Ends, if anything, explaining, "I have not thought that far ahead. Right now, we're in the midst of what we see as the [director] David Gordon Green's trilogy." which was (understandably) vague at best considering the second film has been postponed.

In addition to the almost non-answer about the chances that the franchise could live on, Jamie Lee Curtis recently mentioned that Halloween Ends will have a lot to do with the "legacy," telling Sirius XM, "OK, here's my snippet. Legacy. That… it really has to do with the nature of evil and… the legacy of evil." If legacy plays a role in a film being toted as Halloween Ends, there's a strong chance that the end of the third film could set up a narrative outside of the current Halloween Myers vs. Strode story — but all of this information just makes the wait even more difficult and the suspense more concerning than it should be.

Halloween Kills currently has a release date of October 15, 2021, and Halloween Ends release date is (likely) subject to change, but hopefully, 2022 is still a possibility!

Would you like to see Halloween continue?