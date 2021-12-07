Halloween Ends: Kyle Richards Will Return As Lindsey Wallace

Halloween Ends is bringing back Kyle Richards. The actress has signed on to reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the final film in David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy. Richards played the role first as an eight-year-old in the original 1978 film and was brought back along with a whole host of characters from that John Carpenter classic for October's Halloween Kills. She made it out alive and will now be back. She joins Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak, returning for the sequel. Halloween Ends was re-written to include Richards after fans embraced her return this year. Variety had the news.

Halloween Ends Begins Filming In January

"When my character didn't die, I was like, 'Uhh, hello!'" Richards said during a recent conversation with Variety. "The last movie, I saw Jamie on the set, but we didn't have stuff together. So I'm really hoping that there is more stuff together," Richards says. "I can't talk about any storylines, but all I can say is that we start filming in January, and I'm so excited to return with Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green." Added Jason Blum: "We are thrilled that Kyle will be reprising her role in Halloween Ends. The return of iconic characters in 'Halloween Kills' was really important to David Gordon Green, and he took great pains to bring back the original actors when he could."

This is awesome and expected to be honest. Lindsey's escape and run from Michael Myers in the woods was the best sequence of Halloween Kills, and when she successfully hid from him, I just assumed that she would be back. Weird that they seemingly were not going to do that. In any case, we will find out more about who will go up against Michael Myers in Halloween Ends over the next few weeks as filming begins in January. It releases on October 2022.