Halloween Kills Producer Ryan Friemann Not Sure Of Franchise Future

Halloween Kills may not be coming out until 2021, but it is the title of the third film in this current trilogy that has fans buzzing these last few months. Halloween Kills will complete the trilogy in 2022, and as far as the title teases, that's all, folks. Michael Myers will finally be no more. Or will he? Who knows, they will probably never be done making these. In a recent chat with ComicBook.com, series producer Ryan Friemann teased that they don't really know where the series will go after Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Here is what he had to say about the future of the franchise.

Halloween Can Be A Filmmakers Playground

"I have not thought that far ahead. Right now, we're in the midst of what we see as the [director] David Gordon Green trilogy. And the story, like with the Rob Zombie films, it had these little offshoots. They had done Halloween III: Season of the Witch way back then, so it's like we're living in the moment with these films that are successful, and we'll see where it goes from there. I hope there is a theatrical experience. The future is still in place, but for right now, yes. It just speaks to me and Malek [Akkad]."

It sounds like what they plan on doing is possibly continuing the series as more of a spotlight thing. Different filmmakers bringing their vision of Michael and Halloween to the screen while kind of ignoring whatever continuity they want. Which would be fine by me. The series has always played pretty fast and loose with what "counts" anyway, with even the new trilogy ignoring all but the original 1978 Halloween, including retconning Michael and Laurie being brother and sister. Hopefully, Halloween Kills stays away from that as well. When we last left Michael Myers, he was burning alive in the remote home of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was escaping in the back of a pick-up truck with her daughter (Judy Greer) and grand-daughter (Andy Matichak). Fans were supposed to have already seen what would occur in Halloween Kills a couple of weeks ago, but the pandemic had other ideas. Here is the latest trailer they debuted last week during BlumFest.

Halloween Kills, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all returning, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney, opens in theaters on October 15th, 2021.