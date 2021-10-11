Halloween Kills: On-Set W/ Director David Gordon Green Part 1

Halloween Kills is getting the event film treatment it deserves this week, and boy, is it cool to see. For weeks now, we have seen posters, featurettes, interviews, and so much more, all typically reserved for the latest superhero films and the like, rarely a horror film. Today, Universal posted the first of a few on-set videos with director David Gordon Green leading up to this Friday's big release. This one focuses on the fire at Laurie's house and the unfortunate group of firefighters; Michael meets outside when he escapes the blaze from the end of the 2018 film. Check it out below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halloween Kills – "On-Set with David Gordon Green" Pt. I (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Js7u65RsQ8)

Four More Days Till Halloween…Halloween…Halloween

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

Man, does that all look super dangerous. Those poor crew members that had to deal with all that fire and such, I bet that was a hot day on set. And those poor firefighters, they had no idea what they were in for when called to the scene. Michael is pissed there; James Jude Courtney really has a knack for showing Michael's emotions through the mask with his body language. Super pissed Michael is terrifying, and all of Haddonfield should be scared.

Halloween Kills opens this Friday in theaters and streaming on Peacock.