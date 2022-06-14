Happy Death Day 3 Receives a Slight Update from Jason Blum

The status of Happy Death Day 3 has remained mostly uncertain, but the original film's cult-following already led to the birth of a franchise (which resulted in an unusual sequel, Happy Death Day 2U), so anything seems possible.

There has been the occasional optimism from the creative team and stars of the franchise about the chance for more Happy Death Day, but more recently, someone very important to its potential for more offered new details. In a new interview promoting The Black Phone, producer and Blumhouse head Jason Blum teased that more Happy Death Day is still actively discussed.

When the topic of the film was brought up with Screen Rant, Blum tells the publication, "I'm glad you did, because guess who I had lunch with yesterday? Mr. Christopher Landon. And guess what we discussed? Happy Death Day 3. We discussed it. I'm not saying we're doing it, but we discussed it. It was very much on the top of our minds. I'm not saying we're doing it, but I'm not saying we're not doing it."

Ok, so it might not be the feel-good announcement that Happy Death Day 3 is actively in development, but this still suggests that there's something to consider. If anything, franchises have gone from highs to lows (at least within profit margin scales), including Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Scream, and more, so it's certainly something positive as opposed to a flat-out no.

In late 2020, Landon offered his own stance on a third and its likelihood, telling Empire, "It's definitely off to the side at the moment. I wish it wasn't, and I know that Jason is passionate about it, I know I'm very passionate about it, and I know that Jessica [Rothe] is really eager to do it as well. I wrote the idea for the third movie some time ago. I think we're all excited by it because it's different than the other two films, and so we're really just crossing our fingers and hoping that our fanbase continues to grow – which is something that I've really enjoyed watching over the years, seeing more and more people discover both films. So, who knows?"

Would you like to see the third installment of the horror-comedy become a reality?