Heart of Stone Filmmaker Hopes Fans Enjoy Everything it Has to Offer

The filmmaker behind Netflix's Heart of Stone hopes that audiences enjoy its twists and its modern take on the growing threat of technology.

Netflix is no stranger to high-stakes action flicks, as we've started to witness over the past few years – enlisting some of the biggest names in the industry for what must be an enticing paycheck. Because even as of now, the streaming platform has struggled to find a way to give its prominent cast something meaty to work with (the general consensus of audience scores and critic reviews).

However, Netflix's new action spy film Heart of Stone is the next original film that hopes to appease audiences with its semi-relatable focus on the growing power of technology.

Heart of Stone Filmmaker Discusses the Film's Emphasis on Technology

While speaking to MovieWeb, director Tom Harper discussed the film's modern representation of technology and its vast capabilities, explaining, "Technology is developing at such a rapid rate, and it offers incredible opportunities and possibility. At the same time, there are some very real dangers that present themselves, and this movie explores how we can use technology and, at the same time, how important it is not to lose sight of our humanity and the kind of moral and ethical dimension of it. So that feels like a real kind of hot topic of conversation at the moment." He continues, "And I love the way that, in cinema, you could have like a real entertaining, spectacular, action-packed movie, there's thrills and chills, totally hugely entertaining to watch, but actually behind it, there are some core thematics that resonate on a wider level."

Elsewhere in the interview, while discussing what the filmmaker wants fans to take away from the film, Harper adds, "There are some twists and turns. I'm interested to see what the response to that is. I just hope they like it. We worked really hard on it, and I think there's some really great stuff within it. I hope that audiences enjoy it."

Heart of Stone is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

