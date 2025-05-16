Posted in: Horror, Movies, Shudder, Trailer | Tagged: Hell House LLC, Hell House LLC: Lineage, shudder

Hell House LLC: Lineage Has A New Poster, Releases In August

The final(?) installment in the Hell House LLC franchise is heading to theaters in August, and this creepy new poster was just released.

Article Summary Hell House LLC: Lineage is the final film in the horror franchise, hitting theaters in August 2025.

This installment drops the found footage style, promising a bigger scope and new scares for longtime fans.

Directed by Stephen Cognetti, the film stars Elizabeth Vermilyea, Searra Sawka, and Mike Sutton.

After its theatrical release, Hell House LLC: Lineage will stream on Shudder just in time for Halloween.

Hell House LLC has become a big-time fan-favorite franchise in the horror genre, and the latest installment is set to release in August. This one, sadly, is being billed as the final installment, which is unfortunate because it is also the first film in the franchise to receive a theatrical release of note. It is also ditching the found footage concept. Lineage is written and directed by Stephen Cognetti, and it stars Elizabeth Vermilyea, Searra Sawka, and Mike Sutton. After Iconic Events handles the theatrical release, the film will be released on Shudder in October, just in time for this year's Halloween season. Check out the newest poster for the film below.

Hell House LLC: Lineage Synopsis

Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor, and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades.

Director Cognetti had this to say about this chapter of Hell House LLC going on the big screen, and why they moved away from found footage: "This is by far the biggest Hell House of the series, so experiencing it in a theater is definitely the best way to consume the final chapter. For the story, scope, and scares, I wanted to write in Lineage, found footage was going to be too restrictive to make the film that I wanted to make. I set out to make a Hell House movie like you've never seen, and I promise you won't be disappointed in the change of format."

Hell House LLC: Lineage will be released in theaters in August and will follow with a release on Shudder in October.

