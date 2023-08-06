Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: AIrBNB horror, Holistay, House rental horror, Mary Gallagher

Holistay Shows That Horror is Other People With the Same Reservations

Holistay is an independent film, and director Mary Gallagher discusses the challenges and decisions in creating a film that can be done on limited sets with a limited cast.

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Mary Gallagher, director of the Irish-lore-haunted, house-rental horror film Holistay, released on July 25th from Breaking Glass Pictures on VOD/Digital.

Say the producers:

Holistay, which lensed in Vegas, follows two couples – Finn and Branna from Ireland and Tony and Gia from New York. They do not know each other until they double book a vacation house in San Diego. Unable to reach the owners, the couples decide to all stay at the house since decent lodging is scarce that weekend. They find they all get along although one couple harbors a dark secret. "I am honored to be chosen by Breaking Glass Pictures for worldwide distribution and be able to present my work on the global stage," said Mary Gallagher, who makes her directing debut on the film. "It is important for women filmmakers to be able to successfully tap into the horror and thriller genre and create a larger presence in this medium."

The director is quick to point out that even though horror fans have come to refer to movies like this as "Airbnb Horror," the more trademark-friendly term is "rental horror." But regardless, the genre is quickly falling into place– these horrors, like Barbarian, involve horror that stems from renting someone else's house. In Holistay, as with Barbarian, the catalyst involved the awkward situation of double-booking the same place. No one can find alternative lodging here because it's San Diego on Comic-con weekend, so everything is booked up– this may be the first instance of a movie using SDCC hotel scarcity as a plot driver. But the real plot driver turns out to be Irish legend and lore.

Breaking Glass Pictures will release Holistay on VOD/Digital on July 25th, 2023.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

