Honeydew Star Malin Barr Talks Film, Sawyer Spielberg, Weather

Actress Malin Barr had the time of her life starring in Devereux Milburn's directorial feature debut in the horror film Dark Star's Honeydew, thanks to the filmmaker and her co-star Sawyer Spielberg, the son of legendary director Steven Spielberg. The film follows a wayward couple looking for shelter when they stumble upon a farm occupied by a family and mysterious crop that can spell their doom. I spoke to Barr about her character of Rylie works with Spielberg's Sam, what it was like on set with Milburn, and adjusting to the weather.

When I read the script in the first audition, it was sort of a twist of the humorous take on the script that brought me in," Barr said. "It was such a brilliantly sharp and yet, peculiar written script. Both the characters and the script…everything seemed like something special, and I'm not a huge fan of horror films and go. This is very different, and there was this humorous take on it. So I would say that the humor of the character and relationships in Rylie were things that really got me going. What they're doing has got to be working in." Despite Honeydew being Spielberg's second film, the actress credits her co-star in helping to make the film work.

"Right from the first day we met in rehearsals first and hit it off really well," Barr said. "Our characters were great. [Sawyer]'s such a fun and talented guy. We didn't really have any issues finding the chemistry and what we wanted to do. It was a blast and so much fun. We had scenes with each other every day. Most of the day, we became really close. This bickering relationship that Sam and Rylie have become very easy to find and humor that is sort of in between them or at least comes across as humor. The relationship is pretty tricky, pretty unhappy, or complicated at the time. It was such a good time, and we had a lot of fun off and on set. We would go on once in the morning if we thought we shot daytime for the first half of the shoot, and then we switched to nighttime. So for the first half, we would go on runs in the morning. When I went to night shoots, it was not so popular. We had such a fun time."

Barr credits Milburn's grip on set for making shooting palatable even during controlled chaos. "I want to just to say that it felt very relaxed without being relaxed in a bad way because I was never unsure of what his vision was right from the beginning," she said. "So I felt like I could trust him as the director. He knew exactly what he wanted. So I don't think I ever really felt stressed. We were a little short on time towards the end of the shoot. Dev was such a rock. He's really funny, and he creates a really good atmosphere to work in. He's a fantastic director. I would say was it was such a fun set with him, the cast, and the rest of the crew. It was it really became like a family. I was so sad when it was over." If there was one thing the native Swede had a difficult time adjusting to, it was the dramatic shift in weather.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Honeydew – Official Red Band Trailer | NSFW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xljgvb9s3gs)

"I think potentially that we had a really rough change or weather," Barr said. "It sounds like a basic thing, but it was like I said, we shot daytime first, and then we switched to night shoots, and it was really hot while we were shooting daytime. After the nighttime, it became really cold, and most of the scenes were outside than sitting on that pole. That was a little tough at certain points. I remember a point where we're doing the character or Jamie takes me down, or Riley down from the pole to run away. I was so cold that I barely held. I felt like I was about to fall down. So that was a little tough. But you know what, it really wasn't a hard shoot; I think it was such a pleasant time. I'm going to have to say that was the weather was probably one of them, one of the only things." Honeydew, also stars Barbara Kingsley, Stephen D'Ambrose, and Jamie Bradley, is available on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD.