House of Darkness Review: Long & Bosworth Shine to a Bloody Finish

House of Darkness is one of the horror films predicated on its build-up. If you're looking for more body count and less morality play theater experience, this isn't the film for you. As the title suggests, this is a tale about mysterious sinister forces at work when Hap Jackson (Justin Long) thinks he'll luck out with woman Mina Murray (Kate Bosworth) after taking her to her home at a secluded estate from a bar. The bulk of the film is the two conversing about themselves, making connections, and storytelling.

Directed by Neil LaBute (American Gigolo, Van Helsing), House of Darkness is a seductive thriller amidst the greater social commentary that's consistent in his projects since his debut in 1997's In the Company of Men. There's a lot of presumptions at play here about how common and toxic the attitudes of Long's character are. It feels at times when the two play off each other so well, it's hard to tell sometimes what is scripted and what might be improvised. Bosworth's Mina stoic and collected presence provides an organic charm that flusters Long's Hap.

Adding to the tension is when Mina's sisters are introduced especially with Gia Crovatin's Lucy Murray. It doesn't feel like a dramatic shift or even like a "Good Cop, Bad Cop" scenario, but it added nuance to the existing interaction. While any astute viewer likely can predict the ending within the first 10 minutes of the film, it's always been about the journey to the finish. I can forgive how the dialog can drag at times because we're immersed as an audience to two fleshed-out people still trying to figure each other out.

As an indie horror film, the film is largely driven by the commentary emanating from its characters making the most from its small space despite the setting being a castle. It's also refreshing to see the actors involved in more against-type performances with the more comedic Long in a straighter and smarmy role and the atypically serious Bosworth in a devilishly delicious and playful one. If you're a fan of LaBute's previous work or something that fits the Hammer Films mold, you should check out Saban Films' House of Darkness. The film, which also stars Lucy Walters, is currently in theaters, and digital and on-demand on September 13th.

House of Darkness Review by Tom Chang 7 / 10 Saban Films' House of Darkness is a classic reimaging of a Dracula-inspired tale classic horror fans might enjoy from director Neil LeBute. Justin Long and Kate Bosworth drive the humanity of this empathy-driven seductive thriller. Anyone who loves the traditional theatrical experience on screen or the older Hammer horror films will enjoy this. If you're more for the body counts and excessive gore, look elsewhere. Credits Director Neil LaBute