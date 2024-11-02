Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: chris sanders, film, how to train your dragon, Universal Pictures

How To Train Your Dragon Co-Director Talks Live-Action Requirements

The co-director of the original How To Train Your Dragon shares his initial response to the news that a live-action version was coming.

As you may already know, the beloved animated franchise How to Train Your Dragon is set to take flight once again, this time in live-action form. So, after the success of three cinematic releases, there are obviously a lot of expectations (and a costly price tag) associated with this revamped version of the popular animated franchise. In fact, one of the original masterminds behind the project acknowledged his concerns about its necessity upon the film's announcement.

How To Train Your Dragon Co-Director Shares His Reaction to the Live-Action Film

During an interview with Screen Rant, Chris Sanders, the co-writer and co-director behind the original film, admits, "I actually ping-ponged back and forth in my feelings about [a live-action version], because I think if you're going to do a live-action treatment, there should be a good reason to do it. Maybe you can bring something visually to it that you couldn't before. A lot of these films were in the hand-drawn days, so the idea of getting something more dimensional in there could be really exciting, [with] more cinematic stuff. So I'm curious. I know that with How To Train Your Dragon, Dean DeBlois, my co-director and co-writer on that project, is the writer and director on that. I think that'll be really especially interesting to see because he is the continuity between the original and this particular one. That kind of continuity, I think, might yield something really spectacular."

Directed by DeBlois, the upcoming film will feature a new cast, including Mason Thames as Hiccup, and Nico Parker as Astrid, along with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast. The film will be co-produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, with John Powell returning to compose the score. How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released theatrically by Universal Pictures on June 13, 2025.

