How to Train Your Dragon Director on Spitelout and David Tennant

The writer and director of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon discusses his thought process on casting actors from the original.

Article Summary Dean DeBlois returns to direct the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film, staying true to the original story.

Mason Thames stars as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, bringing fresh energy to fan-favorite characters.

Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick, but not all original voice actors, like David Tennant, return.

DeBlois explains why David Tennant wasn’t cast as Spitelout, citing physical differences for the live-action role.

The beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise has made a 2025 return with a live-action adaptation that brings the story of Hiccup and Toothless to a new generation. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also made the original animated trilogy, the film sticks closely to the story fans already know—about a young Viking who befriends a dragon and changes the future of his village. But now, with real actors and more lifelike visuals, the world of Berk feels more grounded and emotionally powerful.

Mason Thames takes on the role of Hiccup, playing the character with a recognizable mix of curiosity, awkwardness, and strength. Nico Parker stars as Astrid, showing the same determination and loyalty that made the character a favorite in the animated films. And as many fans are quick to point out, the relationship between the two leads grows naturally, giving the story plenty of familiarity to longtime fans. The film also features Gerard Butler, who reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, offering a strong and emotional performance as Hiccup's father. However, not all original voice actors returned for this version, like David Tennant, who voiced Spitelout in the animated films.

How to Train Your Dragon Director on Why David Tennant Wasn't Asked to Reprise His Role

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeBlois explained, "David Tennant is such a talented actor, and I felt embarrassed that we didn't have a big enough role for him in the animated films. But the character that he played, Spitelout, who is Snotlout's father, is just such a big, brawny, large person that I didn't think David would physically be the right match for him. Maybe in the future we'll find the perfect role for him, but he's such an ingenious actor." He goes on to add that even Butler's appearance wasn't set in stone, explaining, "When it came to Gerard, he wasn't even available when we started casting the film. He had back-to-back projects that would've made him inaccessible during our shooting schedule."

Obviously, it worked out for the best with Butler. And, who knows, maybe we'll see other voice actors return (like Tennant) if the live-action version spawns a new franchise. The Universal Pictures film How to Train Your Dragon is in theaters now.

