Posted in: Current News, Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool And Wolverine, hugh jackman, london, ryan reynolds, wolverine

Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Introduce Deadpool & Wolverine in London

Tonight, London got to see thirty-seven minutes of the new Deadpool And Wolverine movie with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Article Summary Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds surprise London fans with a special Deadpool & Wolverine event.

Attendees enjoy an '80s DJ set, battle of the bands, and exclusive movie sneak peek.

Stars introduce the film and discuss shooting locations in London before previewing scenes.

Deadpool And Wolverine is slated for a July 26th, 2024 release in the US and UK.

Tonight, at the Eventim Hammermsith Apollo, we got to see thirty-seven minutes of the new Deadpool And Wolverine movie. We were promised a dead-eyed video from Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to us all, wishing they were with us, but weren't. Been there, done that. Instead, we got Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on stage, joined by Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, Shawn Levy, Louis D'Esposito and Wendy Jacobson. Oh, and Dogpool. Video above.

I picked up tickets from Disney around 5pm, the event was due to start at 7pm. I thought I might be out by 8pm… no chance. It is now two hours later… we got a full three hours worth of entertainment, and yes, that started with the free drinks. Two per person.

Aviation gin, naturally, as well as some themed Brewdog cans.

And yes, a special celebratory charity-funding T-shirt to mark the occasion. And then we took our seats. Swag bag of stuff, you can find plenty on TikTok. First of all, we had an eighties DJ set by Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp with songs like Careless Whispers. And a battle of the bands by two bands playing rock and heavy metal versions of the eighties hits such as Careless Whispers.

This was an event, but it was a weird one, and they were going to do everything they could to entertain us while we waited. And then, after we'd finished the free gin, the free popcorn, and the free hot sauce, we had it, an intro from the stars, talking about filming the movie in and around London, and so happy to show the footage to us first. I held my iPad up and filmed. Check it out, from the mid-seats.

And then we saw thirty-seven minutes of Deadpool And Wolverine. But I have been reminded however, by the Bleeding Cool bosses, that I am not to write any Deadpool And Wolverine spoilers here. Of not, I'd never dare. That's what social media is for, of course. You do follow me on social media, right?

Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment, is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. In the film, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) pulls Deadpool from his settled life and sets him on a mission with Wolverine that will change the history of the MCU. Deadpool And Wolverine is scheduled to be released in the United States and the UK on the 26th of July, 2024. When I'll get to see more than 27 minutes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!