I Am Legend Star Alice Braga Responds to Unexpected Sequel News One of the stars of I Am Legend is reflecting on her experience making the first entry and reveals if she's open to returning for a sequel.

The 2007 film I Am Legend (starring Will Smith) is officially earning itself a sequel, with Smith set to reprise his role despite being depicted as a casualty of the film's zombie-esque virus that ravaged the planet. Though, considering the successful film opted for an original ending instead of following the novel it was based on, there was always a slight possibility that things could be revised within the world of I Am Legend.

Now, one of the actors behind a character who actually survived the film is sharing her thoughts on the sequel and if she'd be open to returning to her role.

I Am Legend Star Reminisces About Her Experience While Keeping the Door Open for a Sequel Return

During a recent interview with Collider, I Am Legend star Alice Braga discussed the surprising sequel news by sharing, "How surprised? I was super surprised and very curious. I was almost jumping on the phone and saying, 'Can I please be in it? Can I please be in it? Can I please be in it?' I'm a huge fan of [screenwriter Akiva Goldsman], I think he's such a wonderful writer, and he basically was the first writer that I got to see the [work part] close from coming to the US." The actor elaborates on her interest in reprising her role by adding, "It was my first American film; I was very excited to hear that they were continuing with the movie. I hope they do! I don't know where they are with it, but I hope they do."

When recently speaking about the sequel and a retooled timeline, Goldsman also hinted at what to expect from the film, telling Deadline, "We trace back to the original Matheson book and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man's time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That's a really interesting thing we're going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text."

With a second film confirmed to be in the works and its ending being rewritten due to its previous sense of finality, would you like to see Barga return to the post-apocalyptic horrors of I Am Legend? Or perhaps a rewrite for the film's real star, Smith's lovable canine companion? Sound off below!