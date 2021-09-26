Iké Boys at Fantastic Fest is an Ode to Fandom and Fantasy

In this episode of Castle Talk, manga author Tony Salvaggio (Psy-comm, Clockwerx) chats with Co-writer/director Eric McEver (directorial debut), Quinn Lord (Netflix's Firefly Lane, Trick' r Treat), Ronak Gandhi (You are Here, Age of Summer) and Christina Higa (Am I OK?) of the new film Iké Boys, which debuts at Fantastic Fest Sunday, September 26.

Say the producers:

Best friends Shawn Gunderson and Vikram 'Vik' Kapoor escape from the drudgery of high school life in Oklahoma through their obsession with all things Japanese. When a mysterious anime film transforms them into its superhuman characters, they at first think that their wildest fantasies have come true. But when ancient monsters threaten to unleash the apocalypse on New Year's Eve of 1999, Shawn and Vik must look to each other to become the heroes they were always meant to be. Joining their adventure is Miki, a Japanese exchange student whose determination to go on a Native American vision quest puts her on a collision course with both Shawn and Vik and their foes…and whose destiny may determine the fate of the world.

This from-the-heart love letter to Anime, Tokusatsu, and being uncool in high school while trying to prevent an apocalypse debut at Fantastic Fest. In addition to hitting home for anyone who grew up liking things that weren't cool at the time, Iké Boys also has a lot to say about cultural expectations and assumptions, and the shared bond we can feel through the love of pop culture (and a possible tie to the original 1954 Godzilla is revealed.) They join us as we talk about all of these things, as well as the awesome ending track by actress/composer Christina Higa.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castle Talk: The Ike Boys Team on the Joy and Heroism of Fandom (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyMB5vZUMuU)

Check out a clip from Iké Boys:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: IKÉ BOYS – Turkey Shenanigans (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlIpQSgkAww)