Posted in: Current News, Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2, post-credits

Yes, It Is Worth Staying For Inside Out 2 Post Credits (No Spoilers)

Inside Out 2 is released in the US and UK tomorrow. There is a final post-credits scene at the very end and, yes, it is worth waiting for.

Article Summary Inside Out 2 has an essential post-credits scene that tightens loose threads.

Stay past the credits for a bonus scene – keep some popcorn at hand for the wait.

The sequel offers more Riley, real-world drama, and a leap in animation quality.

New emotions shine, with Anxiety and Embarrassment taking lead, hinting at Inside Out 3.

Inside Out 2 is released in the US and UK tomorrow. I saw it at the UK premiere in Leicester Square last night. I couldn't say anything about it then, but I can now. But specifically, because people do want to know that a) there is a final post-credits scene at the very end of Inside Out 2 and b) yes, it is worth waiting for as it ties up a very deliberately left-dangling plotline that runs intermittently through the movie.

So calm the screaming kids/husband with some emergency stashed popcorn for that very occasion and dig in through the, admittedly pretty, credits. No white scrolling text against a black screen for a Pixar production.

As to the movie itself, especially in relation to the first Inside Out. It is very much a continuation, and if you like the first, you will absolutely enjoy the second. Less surprise than the first, but greater emotional intelligence. It's also much more about Riley and the world around her, than just the one inside her head, and the animation has jumped several leaps, especially when it comes to playing the ice hockey scenes. Oh yes, there is a lot of ice hockey in this one. Really, quite a lot of ice hockey and, if I am honest, more ice hockey than I have ever seen in my life. And I have seen movies with ice hockey in them before as well.

The new emotions are most welcome, Anxiety is a star, Embarassment has the greatest look and Ennui is on her phone the whole time. Envy could be better but then she would probably agree with that. I wonder how many emotions we will get for Inside Out 3: The College Dorm Years?

Inside Out 2, released in the UK and the USA tomorrow is directed by Kelsey Mann in his feature directorial debut, written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, from a story conceived by Mann and LeFauve. The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles with Kensington Tallman replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley, Tony Hale replacing Bill Hader as Fear, Liza Lapira replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust, and with new actors Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman joining the franchise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!