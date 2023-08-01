Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: insidious, Insidious: The Red Door, patrick wilson

Insidious: The Red Door Is On Vudu Starting Today

As of this morning, you can watch Insidious: The Red Door on Vudu, including as part of a full franchise bundle at a special price.

Insidious: The Red Door has been in theaters for a little less than a month, and the horror hit is already on Vudu. The fifth in the franchise hit the digital service this morning, available to buy separately or as part of a special five-movie bundle at a special price of $39.99. The film stars Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and Rose Byrne, all returning to the franchise. Wilson made his directorial debut with this film, working from a script by Halloween Kills writer Scott Teams from a story by the writer of the first two films, Leigh Whannell.

Insidious Has Had A Good Month At The Box Office

"In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell."

The film so far has had a very successful month at the box office, scoring $78 million domestically and $174 million worldwide. That makes it the most successful of the franchise to date worldwide, and by the end of its run, it should take the top spot domestically as well. A bit of a head-scratcher that they didn't wait a couple more weeks, but oh well.

