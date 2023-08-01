Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: cocaine bear, elizabeth banks, film, Universal Pictures

Cocaine Bear Director Expresses Interest in Returning for a Sequel

During a new interview, Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks shared her thoughts about the idea of returning for a sequel film.

Anytime wildlife runs rampant on cocaine, steroids, or even the elements (or whatever you'd call a tornado of sharks), audiences will eat it up. We've seen it for decades now, so the fact that the Universal Pictures film Cocaine Bear managed to impress and turn a profit is no surprise whatsoever.

And after earning close to $90 million at the box office and generally positive reviews, there's certainly a strong chance that we'll see Cocaine Bear strike again, especially if the film's director has the option to return!

Elizabeth Banks Would Love to Return for More Cocaine Bear Chaos

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks was asked about the prospect of a sequel to the outlandish flick, offering hope that there's interest. Banks admits, "I mean, I had an absolutely great time working on the project. I loved how subversive, crazy, silly, and funny it was. I loved surprising people with the cast." She then goes on to tell the publication, "I don't think anybody was expecting Margo Martindale, who's 70 years old, to shoot that kid. We had a lot fun, and if I got the opportunity to surprise the audience and delight myself again, I would take it."

One of the film's stars recently shared her own love for the outlandish script and Martindale's role, telling /Film, "I read [the script], and I was laughing so hard. It was so ridiculous and stupid and wild. And then Margo Martindale texted me and said, 'Are you doing this film?' And I was like, 'Are you doing this film?' And I was like, 'Now I'm definitely doing this film. Because the thought of Margo doing that, that Elizabeth had cast Margo, I was like, 'Oh, I see what she's seeing.' And I could understand the tone of where she was going with it."

Cocaine Bear is currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!