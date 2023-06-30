Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, NEON | Tagged: Bishal Dutta, It Lives Inside, NEON

It Lives Inside Debuts New Poster, Gets September Release Date

It Lives Inside has a new poster, and the highly anticipated fall horror film finally has a release date on September 22.

It Lives Inside is sure to be one of the horror events of 2023, and we now know when we will get to see it. A new poster has been released, and the release date has been confirmed to be September 22nd. The trailer was one of the most unnerving released this year and has us thinking that this could be the fall's big breakout film. It stars Megan Suri ("Never Have I Ever," Missing), Neeru Bajwa (Jatt & Juliet 1 & 2), Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay (Captain Marvel, "Chuck"), and Betty Gabriel (Get Out). It is directed by Bishal Dutta. Below is the new poster and the trailer, in case you have not seen it yet.

It Lives Inside Synopsis

"Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it."

Here is a little quote from Dutta about how the concept came together for the film:

"IT LIVES INSIDE initially emerged as an image: a kid on a bike, riding through Rockwellian suburbs. It's right out of an early Amblin film. But what if this kid was escaping a puja, her school outfit wrapped in an ornate dupatta? For me, that image spoke to the duality I felt growing up as a first-generation immigrant in America. "Where do I belong? Which country is my home? Which world is ultimately mine?" After I moved to North America from India at the age of four, a lot of my social education came from watching American horror films. I always wondered, what were families like mine doing while Bruce the shark tore through Amity's waters, while Freddy Krueger slashed teenagers in the dreamscape, and while Jack Torrance chased his son through the maze-like halls of the Overlook? As it developed, IT LIVES INSIDE formed its own dual identity, much like mine. On one hand, it is a love letter to the community and culture that raised me, while on the other, it is a visceral experience that is designed to instill the same raw terror in its viewers that my favorite horror films instilled in me."

