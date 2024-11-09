Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, james wan, lionsgate, saw, saw x, SAW XI

James Wan On If He'd Ever Return To Helm Another Saw Film

Original Saw filmmaker James Wan reveals what it would take to get him back into the popular horror franchise from Lionsgate.

Article Summary James Wan open to directing another Saw film if it's "extremely special."

Saw franchise success started with Wan's 2004 groundbreaking film.

Saw XI set for 2025, will continue tradition of twists and brutal traps.

Wan focuses on other projects like The Conjuring: Last Rites and M3GAN 2.0.

The Saw franchise began in 2004 with filmmaker James Wan's groundbreaking film, which introduced audiences to the terrifying world of Jigsaw and his intricate traps. The movie was a huge success, grossing over $109 million worldwide on a budget of just $1.2 million. This success led to a series of sequels, with the franchise expanding to include nine more films and a planned television series.

Now, during a recent interview with People, the original director of the horror franchise Saw shared his thoughts on possibly returning to the popular film series. While he didn't rule out the idea entirely, he emphasized that it would have to be something "extremely special" for him to consider stepping back in. "I would never say never, but it would have to be something extremely special for me to want to step back in." Wan notes before adding, "And right now, I have so many other projects that I'm cooking in the pipeline that mean a lot to me. So I would rather work on those and see those get off the ground before something else that I've already done."

What We Know About Saw XI So Far

The latest installment, Saw X, was released in 2023 and delved deeper into the backstory of Jigsaw, played by Tobin Bell. And after its brief hiatus from the original Jigsaw (Bell), the re-entry film was well-received by fans and critics alike, perfectly setting the stage for the already confirmed Saw XI, coming in 2025. Saw XI is currently in development, and while details about the plot are still under wraps, it is expected to continue the tradition of delivering shocking twists and brutal traps. The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who has been involved in the franchise since Saw VI, with a script penned by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Despite his busy schedule, Wan clearly remains proud of the legacy of Saw and the impact it has had on the horror genre. Regardless of passiong the torch, he has continued to be involved in the franchise in various capacities, from executive producing to contributing story ideas. However, for now, his focus is on producing other franchise projects, including The Conjuring: Last Rites and M3GAN 2.0.

Do you think Wan should return to direct another Saw?

