James Wan Shares His Thoughts on M3GAN 2.0's Performance

James Wan reacts to M3GAN 2.0’s box office dip, admitting the team “overthought” the sequel, and why he still believes in her future.

The horror sequel struggled to capture the viral magic and tight focus of the original M3GAN film.

Wan admits the team may have "overthought" the sequel, experimenting too much with M3GAN’s character.

Despite setbacks, Wan remains optimistic about M3GAN’s future as a flexible and evolving horror icon.

M3GAN may have danced her way into horror icon status with her 2023 debut, but unfortunately, the sequel hasn't quite replicated that same magic—at least not at the box office. As a matter of fact, M3GAN 2.0, the highly anticipated follow-up from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, opened to softer-than-expected numbers, despite early buzz and a built-in fanbase. And now, producer James Wan is weighing in with some honest perspective.

In a recent interview, Wan specifically reflected on the film's reception and the creative decisions that may have contributed to the drop-off. Expectations were understandably high for a character who became a viral sensation practically overnight—and, as Wan admits, maybe a little too high.

James Wan Reacts to M3GAN 2.0's Box Office Turnout

During an interview with The Town with Matthew Belloni, Wan admits, "We all thought Megan was like Superman. We could do anything to her. We could change genres. We could put her in the summer. We could make her look different. We could turn her from a bad guy into a good guy. And we classically over-thought how powerful people's engagement was with her… I said to [Blumhouse employees] this morning that if you look at any massive talent, whether they are a movie star or whether they are a production company or whether they are a studio, every one of your favorite people have gone through slumps. And that applies to Blumhouse, too."

While M3GAN 2.0 still delivered a dose of campy horror and AI-fueled mayhem, some fans and critics felt the sequel tried to do too much, veering into genre-bending territory without the same tight focus that made the first film click. Still, despite the box office stumble, Wan remains optimistic about the character's future. M3GAN, after all, has proven to be a flexible, uniquely modern horror figure—and the kind of IP that can evolve over time. Whether M3GAN gets a third chapter remains to be seen, but if there's one thing horror history has taught us, it's this: you can't count out a killer doll. Just look at Chucky!

M3GAN 2.0 is in theaters now, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

