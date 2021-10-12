Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Her Favorite Halloween Kills Trailer

As Halloween Kills gears up for its theatrical revival, there has been a significant effort with Blumhouse's and Universal Picture's marketing push. The initial return to Halloween in 2018 was met with overwhelmingly positive reception and became a box office hit for the franchise, solidifying the trilogy plans by director David Gordon Green.

Halloween Kills was initially set to debut last October, but the film was postponed due to COVID and closures, making this a three-year hiatus between movies. However, because of the fact that Michael Myers and heroine Laurie Strode are timeless spooky holiday staples, no amount of time can kill the hype of the Halloween franchise.

We've had so many trailers, teasers, posters, and other nostalgic inclusions popping up ahead of its release this week (in theaters and Peacock) and to promote the film. Curtis opened up to Bloody Disgusting about the original film's co-writer, and producer Debra Hill might feel about the empowering direction of the franchise.

The Halloween Kills star explains, "I posted a trailer that I had asked the Halloween marketing team to do, which are so good at what they do it's scary. Excuse the pun. Because I felt like what we were missing was the Strode Strong trailer." she then adds, "I know that a bunch of dudes watch football games, and you put these trailers up on football games, but every one of those dudes has a girlfriend or a wife. They're going to be drawn to the movie because of these women, and you're not highlighting it enough. I want you to highlight it more.' And they created these Strode Strong campaigns. And I do think it's Debra Hill's legacy.

She also elaborated on that idea by explaining, "I think she would be so delighted that I'm wearing orange, sitting here drinking a Coke, which she loved. She used to get those Big Gulp Cokes. And that we're talking about these three generations from Laurie to Laurie's daughter, to Laurie's granddaughter, played by the way, by this spectacularly talented Judy Greer and Andi Matichak."

Halloween Kills will be in theaters and on Peacock starting October 15.