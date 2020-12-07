Jared Leto Introduces New International Trailer For Morbius

Jared Leto gives a very long intro to this new international trailer for Morbius, posted online a couple days ago."He's a guy who's born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he's afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose." Morbius was to have come out in 2020 but was one of many films affected by the pandemic delays in the theatrical business. You can see the new international trailer for the film below.

Here's Hoping Morbius Is One Of The Better Non-MCU Films

"One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease."

I have really high hopes for this film, as Morbius has always been one of my personal favorite Marvel characters. Leto seems game for the role. I also can't help but be curious about the role Spider-Man might play in the overall story, since he likely won't make an appearance. Like most, I cannot fathom what Sony has up their sleeve for these Spider-Verse films, and am very interested in what they could entail.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and with Tyrese Gibson opens March 19th, 2021.