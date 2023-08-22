Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: Anthology 2, john carpenter, sacred bones records

John Carpenter Announces Anthology II Is Coming In October

John Carpenter is finally releasing a sequel to his excellent album Anthology this October. Anthology II is now up for preorder.

John Carpenter has been spoiling us these last few years with a ton of music releases, and this October 6th will be no different, as he will release Anthology II, the follow-up to the massively successful first release from 2017. This one will feature newly recorded versions of songs from his films, including Escape From New York, Big Trouble in Little China, The Thing, They Live, Assault on Precinct 13, Prince of Darkness, The Fog, Halloween, Halloween 2, Halloween 3 and more. One of the highlights of the album will be unreleased music cues from The Thing. Below is the cover for the release. You can preorder here.

John Carpenter Should Do This Every Year Instead Of Every Five

"The compilation includes selections from Escape From New York, Big Trouble in Little China, The Thing, They Live, Assault on Precinct 13, Prince of Darkness, The Fog, Halloween (and its sequels), and beyond. Among its highlights are the three lost cues from The Thing, previously unreleased and now re-recorded. The Thing marks one of the rare occasions that John Carpenter stepped away from scoring duties and entrusted the task to another composer, the legendary Ennio Morricone. Upon receiving Morricone's score Carpenter felt that the film would benefit from the inclusion of additional music and took the initiative to record and insert multiple synth driven cues. Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) represents just a fraction of John Carpenter's impressive musical repertoire. His ability to capture the essence of his films through evocative melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and innovative use of synths has solidified his status as one of the most influential composers in the history of cinema. With each haunting note and pulsating beat, his soundtracks continue to resonate with audiences, forever etching his name in the annals of film music history."

Track listing:

1. Chariots of Pumpkins (Halloween III)

2. 69th St. Bridge (Escape from New York)

3. The Alley (War) (Big Trouble in Little China)

4. Wake Up (They Live)

5. Julie's Dead (Assault on Precinct 13)

6. The Shape Enters Laurie's Room (Halloween II)

7. Season of the Witch (Halloween III)

8. Love at a Distance (Prince of Darkness)

9. The Shape Stalks Again (Halloween II)

10. Burn it (The Thing)

11. Fuchs (The Thing)

12. To Mac's Shack (The Thing)

13. Walk to the Lighthouse (The Fog)

14. Laurie's Theme (Halloween)

