Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux – Crafting Joaquin's Joker BTS Featurette

Warner Bros. has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Joker: Folie À Deux. This one focuses on crafting Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Joker: Folie À Deux, showcasing Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur.

The featurette reveals how discussions for a sequel began mid-filming of the first film and highlights the role of music.

Warner Bros. uses a strategic, quieter marketing approach for the film, differing from their usual tactics.

Joker: Folie À Deux will be in theaters on October 4, 2024, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Warner Bros. continues its slow drip of marketing material for Joker: Folie À Deuxi as we head into the final weeks before the film's release. It's not the strategy you would expect from them; it felt like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was everywhere the month before it came down, but this one is much quieter. The budget for this film isn't tiny either, and it's not like Warner Bros. has had many hits this year. They need this film to do well after an extremely lackluster summer. They are also focusing a lot on the behind-the-scenes aspect of the film, which is how Universal marketed The Fall Guy earlier this year. That film had a great festival debut, fell off everyone's radar, and underperformed at the box office. So, the circumstances here are a little different. We have another featurette, and his one spotlights Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur, how they started talking about a sequel halfway through filming the first film, and how music became such a big part of this film.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!