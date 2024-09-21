Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux – Explaining What Folie à Deux Featurette Is

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Joker: Folie À Deux, which gets into what "folie à deux" actually is.

We're back to behind-the-scenes featurettes for Joker: Folie À Deux, and this time, we are getting into the title. People have been talking about the title since it was announced because "folie à deux" is very much a thing, and there are documented cases of it. If you've spent some time running around true crime, you probably heard about Ursula and Sabina Eriksson, two Swedish twins who gained national attention in 2008 because of their erratic behavior. By the time the dust cleared, the two women had run into oncoming traffic, been hit by multiple cars, attacked police, and tragically ended with the death of Glenn Hollinshead. As the featurette explains, kind of, the term refers to the idea of a "shared psychosis." Sabrina and Ursula were twins, which made them particularly suspectable, but close families have also been known to have symptoms as well. One could argue the origin of Joker and Harley has always been a case of folie à deux, to an extent, and we are just putting the psychological term to it. The featurette is pretty short and doesn't really get into it, but it does get into how they use this real psychiatric syndrome to inspire the film.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

