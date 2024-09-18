Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux – That's Life Trailer Spotlights Positive Reviews

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux titled That's Life, which spotlights the positive reviews that came out of its Venice premiere.

Audience reactions are mixed as moviegoers adjust to its unique musical approach compared to the original.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, joined by Lady Gaga in this high-stakes follow-up to Joker.

Box office performance remains a question, with hopes it will replicate the success of the 2019 Joker film.

Today, Warner Bros. decided it was time to start releasing more footage from Joker: Folie À Deux instead of just behind-the-scenes stuff, and we got a new trailer titled "That's Life." It's also a trailer that hypes up all of the positive reviews that came out of the Venice premiere earlier this month, so they are trying to lean into that aspect and just pretending anything bad isn't happening. The comments in all of the videos for these trailers are still very positive, so fans seem interested, but the moviegoing public isn't quite the same now as they were in 2019 when the first film came out. While Deadpool & Wolverine was R-rated and made a ton of money, it was a fairly conventional movie in terms of what it was, even if its execution was incredibly weird. Joker: Folie À Deux is trying something new and different with the musical aspect, so while fans might be interested, is that enough when all is said and done? We'll have to see when opening weekend rolls around, even more so as October continues. When a movie has legs at the box office, that's where the real success is seen, and Warner Bros. has a film in theaters pulling that off right now. Can they do it two months in a row?

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

