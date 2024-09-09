Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux – Tickets Go On Sale, TV Spot, Featurette, Poster

Tickets for Joker: Folie À Deux have officially gone on sale. With that, we have a new TV spot, behind-the-scenes featurette, and poster.

The next couple of weeks will be really interesting for Joker: Folie À Deux. When you premiere at a film festival way before your wide release date, you are gambling on excellent reviews to try and keep up the momentum. You want those good reviews to get people excited. The problem is when you don't get excellent reviews, or even when the reviews are just okay, that becomes the topic of conversation instead of anything else surrounding the film. Disney got hit with this twice last year with Elemental and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiering at Cannes. Both of those films got decent reviews, but they didn't get great ones, and that was all people could talk about until those movies got released the next month. People will be talking about the extreme reactions to this film for the next couple of weeks and arguing about whether or not it is warranted. People will be able to form their own opinions soon because tickets have officially gone on sale. With tickets, we have a new TV spot, a behind-the-scenes featurette from Fandango, and IMAX has shared yet another poster.

What happens when a hurricane hits a tornado? Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and Todd Phillips give you an exclusive look behind Joker: Folie À Deux, which hits theaters and IMAX everywhere October 4. Tickets are on sale NOW! #JokerMoviehttps://t.co/Jtc43NwyLo pic.twitter.com/pKsiJXzKzH — Fandango (@Fandango) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

