Jungle Cruise: 3 New Posters, A Clip, & a Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Disney is in the final lead-up to the release of Jungle Cruise, and now that Black Widow is out, they have kicked the marketing into high gear. This movie is really giving me some serious The Mummy (1999) vibes and could be one of the bigger movies of the summer if the reviews turn out strong. If Black Widow is anything to go by, the hybrid model is working for Disney movies, and it'll probably work for this one too. We got some new stuff for this upcoming release, including a clip, a behind-the-scenes featurette about the stunts, and three new posters from IMP Awards.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Action Side by Side | Disney's Jungle Cruise | Experience it July 30 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQq5h4fZ0w4&ab_channel=WaltDisneyStudios)

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney's "Jungle Cruise" releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.