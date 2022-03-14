Jurassic World: Dominion – Meet DeWanda Wise's Cargo Pilot Kayla

Jurassic World: Dominion is coming up this summer, and it will be trying to find its place in a summer that is already really packed. Even a series with as much backing as this one does could have a hard time finding an audience, but we'll have to see how things go as the summer gets closer. The world of, well, Jurassic World is very different from the last time we saw it and not just because there are probably a bunch of animal and plant species that have gone extinct because the dinosaurs are essentially an invasive species. We'll see if they explore that angle much in the movie. We are getting some returning faces in the form of the three big original three and some new faces, including a cargo pilot named Kayla, played by the awesome DeWanda Wise. We haven't seen much of Kayla yet, but Wise spoke with Empire about what it was like on the Pinewood stage and stepping into Kayla's shoes.

"There's nothing like being dropped into a space to go, like, 'Got it. I know how to walk now'," she tells Empire of her experiences on the epic Pinewood soundstages. "This is Kayla's world. She's fresh out of the Air Force and her main thing is flying cargo: mostly dinosaur stuff, but it could be anything."

Jurassic World: Dominion and all of these movies have always been about animal rights, and Wise was no different when it came to getting attached to these fictional dinosaurs. She talked about Leonard, a "friend" that she made on set that she would have taken home if it was possible.

"If you are even a little bit of an animal lover, even a smidge, it's just remarkable. I was shown the Lystrosaurus early and named him Leonard," she says. "I would like to take him home. It's honestly wildly overwhelming, how much affection you can feel for this thing that you know logically is not real."

There are a lot of movies coming out in 2022 that can be defined as "oh yeah, I forgot that was going to be a thing" productions. Jurassic World: Dominion is one of them. No one seems to be talking about the series much in the last couple of years, and people really didn't like Fallen Kingdom as much as the first one. It still made a ton of money, but this was 2018, and the more time went on, the more it became apparent that the 2018/2019 box office numbers just weren't sustainable. Perhaps more people will get excited for this movie once Universal kicks up the marketing in the spring, or maybe when we know we're going to see a summer movie season since it's still up in the air.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.