Keanu Reeves Had His Heart Set On Playing This Popular Superhero

Keanu Reeves is a beloved star with plenty of opportunities that likely come his way every single day. Even still, he's got his heart set on one particular role that he'd be thrilled to play. During an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show with Bill and Ted Face the Music co-star Alex Winter, Reeves revealed that he's always dreamt of playing one particular superhero: Wolverine.

The actor, 55, didn't miss a beat as he replied to Cohen's question about their dream roles. Host Winter voiced his support for Reeves as the iconic Marvel characters, interjecting with "It's not too late. It's not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I'm just going to leave that there."

Reeves had to laugh at the comment, though he apparently is resigned to the idea that his days of stepping into the role may very well be behind him.

"It is too late," he chuckled. "I'm all good with it now," he stated, before clarifying to co-star Cohen that it was Frank Miller's Wolverine, specifically, that he was interested in taking on the role of.

Given Reeves' track record with strong yet stoic characters, it's hard to imagine that he'd make a bad Wolverine. The role, however, has been filled since 2000 by Hugh Jackman, who most recently appeared in 2017's Logan as the character.

Right now, Reeves has plenty up his sleeve, so it's hard to imagine when he'd find the time to play Wolverine. With additional John Wick entries on the horizon and even a comic book under his belt, he's got plenty to keep him busy. Still, we wouldn't mind seeing him pull off the perfect "snikt."