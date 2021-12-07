Kevin Feige Talks Merging Spider-Man and Venom Into the MCU

The well-planned execution of getting Spider-Man into the MCU was a lengthy task of its own, and the conversations about connecting both Venom and Spider-Man made it feel even less likely for the layered former villain. Now, Kevin Feige is ready to discuss the eventual merge of two Sony and Marvel film franchises, Spider-Man and Venom – along with what the post-credit Venom sequel scene was all about.

(Spoiler Warning for Venom: Let There Be Carnage!)

In an interview with Collider, the Marvel Studios President admits that it had been a goal for a while now, telling them, "You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man, and it is inherent. So the minute Sony made their Venom movie, and it worked as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became as iconic as he has become as Venom, then the obvious question is then, 'How do we start to merge them?'"

When previously asked about the potential and the process of getting the post-credit scene established, Feige told The Hollywood Reporter, "There was a lot of coordination — and if you don't know all the coordination yet, I'm not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team. We worked together on it."

Now that there have been several installments between both film franchises, both have proven to hold their own in the box office. With Marvel gaining confidence in the power of Sony's collaborative efforts, it only feels natural to get an actual Venom and Spider-Man build-up towards a meeting that fans are absolutely dying for.

The next chapter of Sony and Marvel's films is the (highly anticipated) Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released in theaters beginning on December 17, 2021. Are you even more excited for the upcoming film now that there's a shot at a special cameo?