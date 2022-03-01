Kevin Feige Talks Doctor Strange's Importance to Current MCU Era

Doctor Strange has quickly turned into both a fan-favorite character of the legendary MCU and a pivotal character to the essential evolution of Marvel's growing ambitions, which is pretty much a given after his constant appearances and cameos.

As the franchise started to see the departure of several original characters and founding Avengers icons, there's been a definitive need to set up the next great era. In that new era, we've seen Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) pop up in Spider-Man, create non-stop buzz/rumors during WandaVision, and is currently the focal point of the Multiversal chaos in his upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness.

During Cumberbatch's recent celebration at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (initially reported by The Direct), MCU boss Kevin Feige addressed the star's significance to Marvel, offering his total praise. Feige shared, "Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in a historic three of the top six films of all time. It's been quite a journey. I remember our very first meeting was set up as a general, and we wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could, he said, 'So tell me about Doctor Strange,' because you [Cumberbatch] knew."

The Marvel creative lead then added, "Because somewhere you knew what this could be, and you've always seen the tremendous potential in this character. Because of that, you've become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse."

The upcoming film stars Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The horror-thematic superhero Doctor Strange sequel is also directed by Sam Raimi, with Feige serving as a producer, set to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.