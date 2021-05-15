King Kong 1976 Joins The Scream Factory Blu-ray Family {Review}

King Kong 1976 is one of the films I saw the most when I was a kid. I saw it before the 1933 classic, so this was MY version of Kong for a long time. It is a biting commentary on corporate cruelty and man's greed, but when I was a kid, I didn't know any of that; I just was transfixed to the screen whenever I saw the giant ape on screen. I have long wanted a really great release of this on Blu-ray, and Scream Factory was the company I wanted to do it. They announced the disc was coming a couple of months ago, and they sent over a copy for me to check out this week. So let's see if it is worth a purchase, shall we?

King Kong 1975 Theatrical Version Has Never Looked Better

The main draw here for fans is the long-gone television version from 1978. Sadly, while it is super cool they included this here, I almost wish it wasn't. Even though there is a disclaimer from Scream Factory beforehand, this version looks pretty rough. There is missing dialogue, weird aspect ratios, and a ton of visual issues that come and go constantly. No, this is worth picking up because the film itself, as released in theaters, looks spectacular. Completely remastered audio makes the film sing as well, as the new DTS tracks are fantastic.

And the special features are great too. While the main cast of the film is nowhere to be seen, you won't miss them. New interviews with Rick Baker, actor Jack O'Halloran, assistant director David McGiffert, production manager Brian Frankish, and many other behind-the-scenes talents are here that cover all aspects of this version of Kong, and discs two's King Kong panel discussion held at the Aero Theater, shot in 2016, featuring Morton, O'Halloran, Baker, cinematographer Richard H. Kline, and Martha De Laurentiis is a real treat to see as well.

Even if you took away the television cut, this would be one of the best disc releases of the year. This version of Kong has had its ups and downs with film watchers over the years, but to me, this will always hold a special place in my heart. I am so happy to have this in my collection and can't recommend it enough if you are a fan as well. You can grab a copy for yourself right here.