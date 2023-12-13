Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Jenna Ortega, lionsgate, martin freeman, Miller's Girl

Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman Star In Miller's Crossing, Trailer Here

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman are starring in new drama Miller's Girl and the trailer for the film is out now. It releases January 26th.

Article Summary Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman dazzle in thriller Miller's Girl, trailer released.

Miller's Girl to premiere at Palm Springs International Film Fest, out January 26.

Film produced by Seth Rogen and team, buzz from making The Black List in 2016.

Ortega shines with upcoming projects: Beetlejuice 2 and Wednesday Season 2.

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman are starring in a new drama, Miller's Girl and the film's trailer dropped this evening. Also starring Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon, it is written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett. This thriller looks like it goes in about one hundred different directions, but the trailer does a good job selling the fact that Jenna Ortega is a presence. See what I mean by watching the new trailer below and getting a look at the official poster and a few images from the film.

Jenna Ortega Can't Miss At The Moment

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

The film will debut at the Palm Springs International Film Festival next month and will be released on January 26th. The script for the film made The Black List in 2016, and now Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, and Mary-Margaret Kunze are producers of the film. So, this film has had a whale of a time getting made. But as a star vehicle for Jenna Ortega? That is something a studio can get behind right now and be successful. This is nothing we haven't seen before, but here's hoping that with Freeman and Ortega, we get a really good chemistry that can carry us through. These glimpses in the trailer say that it is likely.

Jenna Ortega has been busy. She is finishing up Beetlejuice 2, and Wednesday Season 2 will start filming soon. She just left the Scream franchise. Luckily, we only have to wait a month before seeing her again, as Miller's Girl hits theaters on January 26th.

