Little Dixie Sees Frank Grillo Doing What He Does Best

Little Dixie is the latest Frank Grillo thriller coming to select theaters and digital services early next year. It also stars Eric Dane, Beau Knapp, Annabeth Gish, Peter Greene, Thomas Dekker, Mercedes Mason, Maurice Compte, and Sofia Bryant. The film is written and directed by John Swab. Grillo plays an ex-Special Forces operative stuck in the middle of a bad deal between a Governor and a drug lord. I hate when that happens. He gets involved when the life of his daughter is placed in jeopardy. You can see the trailer for the film below.

Little Dixie Synopsis

Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year) and Eric Dane (Euphoria) star in this action-packed revenge thriller. When a deal goes wrong between a corrupt governor and a ruthless drug lord, ex-special forces operative Doc (Grillo) is caught in the crosshairs. Now, with his family in danger, Doc must take down the Mexican drug cartel and do whatever it takes to protect the one good thing in his life – his young daughter, "Little Dixie." "

Grillo has found a lot of success with these thrillers in the last couple of years, and Little Dixie is looking to continue that trend. Between Grillo and Liam Neeson, they kind of have the indie action market cornered. They should just make every movie together at this point. They have worked well with each other in the past, starring together in The Grey back in 2011. Imagine the money they would pull in at the box office and on digital release if they combined their powers. This one looks to be more of the same, but people gobble these things up, and I cannot imagine that that will not be the case with this film either.

Look for this in select theaters, on digital, and on-demand February 3, 2023.