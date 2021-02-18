Shudder To Debut Slasher Film Lucky On March 4th, Trailer Here Now

Lucky looks like it will be another winner for Shudder. The slasher film, written by and starring Brea Grant, tells the tale of a self-help writer who is stalked every single night by a killer. No matter how she survives the night or what she does to him, he returns the next day, even if those around her seem oblivious to the situation. It has a cool vibe to it and was a darling of many festivals last year. You can check out the trailer for Lucky down below.

Lucky Synopsis

"Life takes a sudden turn for May (Brea Grant, After Midnight), a popular self-help book author when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night, without fail, he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life. Written by Brea Grant, directed by Natasha Kermani (Imitation Girl)."

I am so in on this. Shudder has been killing it with their releases so far this year, and while the killer doesn't have the best look to him, I really like the angle they are taking with this. I have had a few nightmares over the years similar to this, so Lucky is a film I can see keeping me up at night. A weird mash-up of Halloween and Groundhog Day? Can I watch it now?

Lucky will hit Shudder on March 4th.